Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

Securitas (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SCTBF. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Securitas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SEB Equities raised Securitas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Securitas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.00.

OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.57. Securitas has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

