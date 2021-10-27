Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Raised to $260.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $250.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.91% from the company’s previous close.

ECL has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.27.

NYSE:ECL opened at $230.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 billion, a PE ratio of 63.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.00. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares in the company, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 104,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 20,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,104,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,309,000 after purchasing an additional 104,328 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

