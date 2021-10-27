Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,762,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 370,784 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.09% of Arcos Dorados worth $112,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $67,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Arcos Dorados during the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 30.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

ARCO stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.31 and a beta of 1.36. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $6.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $591.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.22 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.