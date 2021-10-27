Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $104.89 Million Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.56% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $104,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,911,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,186,831,000 after acquiring an additional 754,558 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $946,406,000 after acquiring an additional 527,728 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,438,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,096,000 after acquiring an additional 59,970 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,791,000 after acquiring an additional 135,717 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 881,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $429.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $219.79 and a twelve month high of $460.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $378.55.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.72 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $410.00 to $461.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

In other news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 81 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.19, for a total transaction of $35,817.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,025 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 2,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.48, for a total transaction of $1,123,456.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,240.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

