Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 541,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,137 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 15.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after buying an additional 9,990,537 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 94.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,115,000 after buying an additional 10,004,116 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,755,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 201,442 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares during the period. 13.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day moving average is $6.26. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.66 and a twelve month high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. Sirius XM’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

