Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 472,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,529 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $108,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

Shares of WLTW opened at $244.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.30. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

