FY2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.06 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $52.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.24. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $31.51 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 102.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

