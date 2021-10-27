Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 79,885 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,636,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Snap worth $179,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $857,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,349,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,573,000 after acquiring an additional 166,878 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $55.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 billion, a PE ratio of -108.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.20 and its 200-day moving average is $66.97.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 50,163 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $3,545,520.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,566,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,725,874.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,070 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $937,772.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,187,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,185,976.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,207,721 shares of company stock worth $168,709,837 in the last ninety days.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.