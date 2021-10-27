Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to report earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.69 to $5.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRUS. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.34.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,324,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $39,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,155.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,578,000 after purchasing an additional 108,371 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 475,050 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after purchasing an additional 407,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares during the period. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $79.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87. Cirrus Logic has a fifty-two week low of $66.17 and a fifty-two week high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

