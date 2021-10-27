Brokerages Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to Announce $2.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post $2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.16. Hubbell reported earnings per share of $1.76 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full-year earnings of $8.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.53 to $8.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.41 to $10.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $191.33 on Friday. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $209.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 12.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,736,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,370,000 after purchasing an additional 313,081 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Hubbell by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,392,000 after acquiring an additional 353,484 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,777,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $332,145,000 after purchasing an additional 69,433 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,675,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,645,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,529,000 after purchasing an additional 56,887 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

