Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,975 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $173,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,470.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,502.11. The company has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $985.05 and a 12-month high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $924.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

