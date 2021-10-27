Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to report earnings of $0.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.70. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.34 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.25.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $89.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

