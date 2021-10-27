ODUWA Trading Down 16.2% This Week (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular exchanges. ODUWA has a total market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $15,948.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 16.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,874.04 or 0.99901323 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00044430 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005323 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.00 or 0.00602394 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001729 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004243 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA (OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

ODUWA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

