The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Downgraded by TheStreet

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SAM. Citigroup cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $854.00 to $618.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen lowered The Boston Beer from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $825.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $950.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $965.00 to $935.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Boston Beer from $760.00 to $685.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $797.80.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $500.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.73. The Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $491.88 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 0.72.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($6.47). The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boston Beer will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 29.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 90,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,555,000 after acquiring an additional 20,259 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 346.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter worth $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

