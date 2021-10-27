Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €130.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.83% from the stock’s current price.

PUM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.37 ($134.55).

Shares of ETR PUM opened at €102.50 ($120.59) on Wednesday. Puma has a 1 year low of €74.08 ($87.15) and a 1 year high of €109.70 ($129.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.18, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is €102.58 and its 200 day moving average is €97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.77.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

