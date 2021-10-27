Falcon Project (FNT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Falcon Project (CURRENCY:FNT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. One Falcon Project coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Falcon Project has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $1,703.00 worth of Falcon Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Falcon Project has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00070954 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.16 or 0.00071542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00096598 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,938.54 or 1.00010762 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.14 or 0.06755451 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Falcon Project Coin Profile

Falcon Project’s total supply is 99,360,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,951,280,734 coins. Falcon Project’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_SBS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falcon Project’s official message board is medium.com/@Dmitriy_aka_Lavrus . The official website for Falcon Project is falconofficial.com

Falcon Project Coin Trading

