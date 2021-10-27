Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 19,359 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 140.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day moving average is $52.29. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $31.42 and a 1-year high of $57.44.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

