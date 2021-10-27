Jefferies Group LLC Buys 82,438 Shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAC) by 122.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,438 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 0.29% of Montes Archimedes Acquisition worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,560,000. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,560,000 after purchasing an additional 44,356 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 19.5% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,911,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 311,200 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Montes Archimedes Acquisition in the second quarter worth $12,363,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Montes Archimedes Acquisition by 9.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,201,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,885,000 after acquiring an additional 101,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition stock opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $10.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

