$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the highest is $1.23. Plexus reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $4.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Get Plexus alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.79.

PLXS opened at $95.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day moving average is $91.44.

In related news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after acquiring an additional 43,282 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,076,000 after buying an additional 122,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Plexus by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,286,000 after buying an additional 18,582 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 756,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,184,000 after buying an additional 11,617 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plexus (PLXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.