Jefferies Group LLC Invests $1.58 Million in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

IVERIC bio stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.31. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

