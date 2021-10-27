35,800 Shares in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,800 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.19% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $33.59 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $647.11 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.33.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 29.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.341 dividend. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.37%.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Robert M. Leonard bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $29,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,082.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank B. Silverman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.66 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,865 shares of company stock valued at $128,657 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

