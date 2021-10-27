Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,607 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,608,668,000 after purchasing an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,903,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,665,235,000 after purchasing an additional 56,702 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,892,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,406,141,000 after purchasing an additional 386,410 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,734,554,000 after acquiring an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $952.93.

NYSE:BLK opened at $931.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $895.23 and a 200-day moving average of $871.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $9.22 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

