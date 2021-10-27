BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) to announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock Capital Investment’s earnings. BlackRock Capital Investment posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BlackRock Capital Investment.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 59.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter.

BKCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,002 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment during the second quarter worth approximately $2,705,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $1,211,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in the second quarter worth $952,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the period. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.33 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.47. The firm has a market cap of $320.86 million, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

