Andra AP fonden Has $7.79 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $7,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARE. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,951,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,946,000 after buying an additional 799,369 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.2% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,418,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,020,000 after buying an additional 763,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,712,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,870,000 after buying an additional 717,572 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,738,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,232,000 after buying an additional 627,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARE opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day moving average of $189.84. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 61.37%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.83.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, COO Joseph Hakman sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total value of $561,487.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total transaction of $2,069,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,308 shares of company stock valued at $15,818,603 over the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

