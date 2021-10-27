Andra AP fonden Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Andra AP fonden cut its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 27.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

NYSE TME opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

TME has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.