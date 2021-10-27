Andra AP fonden Purchases 9,300 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 120.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $7,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,634,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,810 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,058,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.2% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $522.46.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 79,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $529.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $474.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $453.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 142.42 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.80 and a 12 month high of $535.33.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $405.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.