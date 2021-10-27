Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Acquired by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,832,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,616,389,000 after purchasing an additional 193,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,254,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,655,000 after purchasing an additional 262,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,423,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,088,868,000 after purchasing an additional 312,160 shares during the period. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after purchasing an additional 391,600 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 7.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,745,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $775,315,000 after purchasing an additional 452,600 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

In other Boston Properties news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total value of $5,091,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter V. Otteni sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.36, for a total value of $569,860.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $118.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.46. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.69 and a twelve month high of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 62.32%.

BXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.80.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.