QuinStreet (QNST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect QuinStreet to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. QuinStreet has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. QuinStreet had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $151.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect QuinStreet to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:QNST opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $25.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.60 million, a P/E ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 0.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,463.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $135,882.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in QuinStreet stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

