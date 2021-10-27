Natural Resource Partners (NRP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $38.51 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 17.89%.

NYSE:NRP opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $34.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Natural Resource Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,109,812 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,385 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.05% of Natural Resource Partners worth $23,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 38.83% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment comprises of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.

