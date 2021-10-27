Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HAS opened at $91.36 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $81.69 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

HAS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hasbro stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 603,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,027 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Hasbro worth $57,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

