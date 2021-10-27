Evelo Biosciences (EVLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect Evelo Biosciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVLO opened at $8.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.93. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.49.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

