Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research note issued on Sunday, October 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.46. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RF. Wedbush upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.40 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.29 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Stephens downgraded Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,320.7% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 314,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 292,763 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Regions Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,361,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,122,000 after purchasing an additional 70,905 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Regions Financial by 4.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,074,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,678,000 after purchasing an additional 44,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Regions Financial by 338.1% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 510,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 393,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Regions Financial by 93.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,809,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,524,000 after purchasing an additional 874,226 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

