Amazon.com, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $10.37 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $10.37 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $10.50. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,000.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $13.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $54.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $81.49 EPS.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,152.23.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,376.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,353.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,381.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,881.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,741 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,445,652,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $1,151,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after acquiring an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $3,131,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

