FY2021 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Cut by Analyst

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research note issued on Monday, October 25th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.46. B. Riley also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on WHF. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $15.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $326.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 70.65% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter worth $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in WhiteHorse Finance by 13.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.37%.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

