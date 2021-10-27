Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Earns “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating from National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.52 and a 1 year high of C$10.25.

