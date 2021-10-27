Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) Earns “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” Rating from National Bank Financial

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions (CVE:NXH) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Next Hydrogen Solutions’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of Next Hydrogen Solutions stock opened at C$5.17 on Friday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 1 year low of C$4.52 and a 1 year high of C$10.25.

