Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,520,371 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 8,492 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of American Airlines Group worth $117,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 50.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 53.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAL opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $26.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.34.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. The business’s revenue was up 183.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($5.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAL. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.73.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

