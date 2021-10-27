Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 6.68% of Silvergate Capital worth $200,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $1,022,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter worth $2,645,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 411,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,653,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

SI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Silvergate Capital in a report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.11.

SI opened at $159.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.99 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $21.11 and a 52 week high of $187.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.72.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,381.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott A. Reed sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.11, for a total value of $1,129,127.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,753 shares of company stock worth $26,878,741. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.