Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 224,417 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,826 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of SVB Financial Group worth $124,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after acquiring an additional 319,110 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 93,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SIVB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Maxim Group lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their target price on SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $570.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.78.

In other news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $584.41, for a total transaction of $1,168,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.27, for a total value of $95,334.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,861 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $745.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $609.59 and a 200 day moving average of $576.85. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $264.60 and a 1-year high of $759.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.94 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

