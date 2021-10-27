MML Investors Services LLC Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EA. Motco increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total value of $135,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.40 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

