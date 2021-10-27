Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.4% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

NYSE:HASI opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.62. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $72.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HASI shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.