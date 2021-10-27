CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 97.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,272 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc increased its position in Lam Research by 15.1% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $295,000. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $548.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $333.31 and a twelve month high of $673.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $585.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $726.00 to $710.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $684.42.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

