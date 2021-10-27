Federated Hermes Inc. Has $14.46 Million Holdings in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,655 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AFC Gamma were worth $14,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AFC Gamma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFCG opened at $23.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.93. AFC Gamma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $25.05.

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.65 million. On average, analysts expect that AFC Gamma, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AFCG. Zacks Investment Research raised AFC Gamma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AFC Gamma in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of AFC Gamma in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

AFC Gamma Profile

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG).

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.