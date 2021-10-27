Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222,707 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $13,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,570,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191,567 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at $65,299,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,784,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,483,000 after purchasing an additional 863,619 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,737,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,816,000 after purchasing an additional 747,794 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 330,178 shares during the last quarter.

BJ stock opened at $59.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.07 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.17. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 121.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.95.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 9,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $478,473.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $261,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,323,467.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,119 shares of company stock worth $5,641,398 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

