Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,043,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 501,117 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $131,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at $6,391,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 542.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,046 shares during the period.

In other news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,688 shares of company stock valued at $631,333. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVST opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.56. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $24.29 and a one year high of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $740.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.75 million. Analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

