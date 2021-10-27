Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) by 75.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,511,469 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651,517 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Bumble were worth $87,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $29,499,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at $6,017,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $615,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth about $2,060,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 20,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $1,084,266,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $55.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Bumble Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $186.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on Bumble from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Bumble Profile

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

