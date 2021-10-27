CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,594,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,475,461,000 after acquiring an additional 131,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,110,806,000 after purchasing an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $380,685,000 after purchasing an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Leidos by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Leidos by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $255,584,000 after purchasing an additional 29,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $740,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on LDOS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Argus cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Leidos stock opened at $101.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.15 and a one year high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

