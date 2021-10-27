Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Buys 542 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 24.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 44.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,480,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,160,000 after acquiring an additional 452,487 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 29.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,325,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $179,208,000 after purchasing an additional 297,835 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.9% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,224 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $146.91 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $94.16 and a 1-year high of $153.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI raised TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

