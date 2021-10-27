195,523 Shares in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 195,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 241,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675,052 shares during the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 553,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 343,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $27,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KIM stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $23.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Truist boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

