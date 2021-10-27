New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 2,152.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,657,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,494,760 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $29,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,249.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 289.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 106,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 79,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,533.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 65,927 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 911.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,357,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 243,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 218,880 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EDU. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.23.

About New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others. The company was founded by Min Hong Yu and Yong Qiang Qian on November 16, 1993 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

