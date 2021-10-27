Federated Hermes Inc. Buys 14,581 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,581 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.11% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $18,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 79.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total value of $186,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.59, for a total transaction of $942,031.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,927 shares of company stock worth $31,557,937. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $445.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $552.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.11.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $523.32 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $296.21 and a 12 month high of $529.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 124.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $483.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

